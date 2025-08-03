Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Now – August 1st

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, premium watches, luxury automobiles and fine jewelry. These companies rely on strong brand equity, affluent customer bases and global prestige to sustain higher profit margins, making their stock performance particularly sensitive to shifts in discretionary spending and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,838. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

