Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.3%

AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.