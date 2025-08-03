Brown Financial Advisory Purchases Shares of 1,193 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.