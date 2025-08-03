Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.