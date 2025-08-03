Cantor Fitzgerald Has Negative View of Etsy FY2026 Earnings

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.76.

Etsy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ETSY opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after purchasing an additional 235,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,235,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $406,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,209.36. This represents a 29.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,218,423.12. This represents a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,041 shares of company stock worth $19,664,717. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

