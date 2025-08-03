Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Earnings Estimates for Tenable

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Tenable Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,991.15. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

