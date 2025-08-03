CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

