Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $395.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $430.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

CSL stock opened at $352.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

