Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $368.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Carvana has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,342,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,741,228,930.32. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.83, for a total transaction of $1,090,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,841,215.20. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,343,765 shares of company stock valued at $780,120,744 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Carvana by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Carvana by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

