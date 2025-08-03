Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Castellum worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castellum by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTM. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Castellum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Castellum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Castellum stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castellum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -9.99.

In related news, General Counsel Jay O. Wright sold 259,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $277,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,023,673 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,330.11. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Fuller sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,613,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,341.95. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

