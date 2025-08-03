Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 1.4%

Celsius stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,917,770 shares in the company, valued at $842,135,190. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,965. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,974 shares of company stock worth $35,158,418 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.