Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,536 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,231,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,748 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after buying an additional 1,053,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 1,430,896 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

