Chapin Davis Inc. Has $23.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

