Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 6122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $159,447.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,135.96. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,935.45. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,026,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

