Comparing Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) & EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 14 5 1 2.35 EVE 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus target price of $506.65, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. EVE has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than EVE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $71.04 billion 1.38 $5.34 billion $17.76 23.70 EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.55) -11.47

This table compares Lockheed Martin and EVE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lockheed Martin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.85% 107.60% 12.13% EVE N/A -138.86% -57.79%

Risk & Volatility

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats EVE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About EVE



Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

