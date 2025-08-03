Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. Confluent has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $83,976.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 239,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,539.58. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,696,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,593. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,710 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,862,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 3.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,510,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

