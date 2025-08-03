Contrasting Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00

Profitability

Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -224.04% -354.32% -109.31% Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 2.85 -$25.27 million ($1,211.40) 0.00 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.74 $35.44 million $0.51 19.65

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Siyata Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

