Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 2,937.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,011,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,396 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Arete Research upgraded Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

