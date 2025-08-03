Critical Review: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 11.39% 19.52% 10.85% T Stamp -330.16% -289.85% -130.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 4 0 3.00 T Stamp 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and T Stamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than T Stamp.

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and T Stamp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $5.00 billion 1.91 $493.20 million $4.75 17.79 T Stamp $3.08 million 2.09 -$10.60 million ($13.49) -0.19

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amdocs beats T Stamp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

