CV Advisors LLC Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CV Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.8% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.60.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

