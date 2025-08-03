Cwm LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 550,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $29.89 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

