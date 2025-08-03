Cwm LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 231.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.0%

Steven Madden stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.