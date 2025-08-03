Cwm LLC Acquires 469 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 704,995 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $6,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, SFM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $3,925,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 2.0%

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

