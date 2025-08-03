Cwm LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
