Cwm LLC Buys 1,264 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.