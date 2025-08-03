Cwm LLC Buys 2,244 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 646.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HODL. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.1%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

