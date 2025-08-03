Cwm LLC Buys 793 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

