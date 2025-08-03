Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 85.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 103.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $65.23 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800,204 shares of company stock worth $40,135,236. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

