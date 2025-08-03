Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 364,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

