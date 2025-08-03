Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,875,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,537,000 after acquiring an additional 462,738 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

