Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,060,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 441,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

