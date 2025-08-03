Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Arvinas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 551,979 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,332,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 532,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $541.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,091.61. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

