Cwm LLC Increases Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 403.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 34.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,794,155.66. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 6.62. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.