Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 2,445.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
NASDAQ BYND opened at $2.87 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Meat
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.