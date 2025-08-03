Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 2,445.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $2.87 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

