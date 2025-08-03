Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 368.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $219,123.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,078.16. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 18,380 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $67,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,885.60. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock worth $542,926. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

