Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Corvex Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,039,000 after acquiring an additional 619,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 88,873 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at about $3,979,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $83.36 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

