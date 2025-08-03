Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,734 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,888 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 893,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $54,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

