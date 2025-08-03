Cwm LLC Purchases 9,114 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 1,194.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $2.79 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

