Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,686,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after buying an additional 218,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after buying an additional 400,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,271,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

