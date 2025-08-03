Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

RSPG stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

