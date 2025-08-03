Cwm LLC Sells 14,544 Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4,881.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

