Cwm LLC Sells 428 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

