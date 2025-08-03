Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ringcentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ringcentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,267,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $402,366.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,832. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,597.39. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $6,531,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ringcentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

RNG opened at $23.65 on Friday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

