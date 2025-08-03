Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,095 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,812 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 899,157 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 331,684 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.