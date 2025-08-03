CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Hold at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,435.29 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.