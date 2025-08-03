CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $485.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $480.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $414.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

