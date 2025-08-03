CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $445.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.