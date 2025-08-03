CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $444.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $414.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

