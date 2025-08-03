CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.39.

CYBR opened at $414.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.99 and its 200-day moving average is $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

