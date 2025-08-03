DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $650.00 to $825.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $828.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $750.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $450.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

