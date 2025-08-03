Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) fell 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 181,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 29,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.